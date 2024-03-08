United Way of Northwest Louisiana Celebrates Tails & Ales

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) gathered for Tails & Ales: A Celebration of Impact, an evening of recognition, festivities, and philanthropy at the Paradise Theater inside of the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Presented by Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, Tails & Ales is a tribute to the companies and donors who played pivotal roles in making 2023 a successful year for UWNWLA.



UWNWLA President & CEO LaToria W. Thomas expressed gratitude to supporters, saying, “This is one of the first times that we have held this event where we really feel good about where we are as far as how much we raised for the event and how well the event sold. We have over 200 people who purchased tickets to be here tonight. We’re honoring some wonderful people in our community. We are so grateful to everyone inside of the Paradise Theater, from our outstanding volunteers, to our major donors. We want to thank every last one of them.”



Guests attending Tails & Ales enjoyed a vibrant celebration featuring a seafood boil, live music by Professor Porkchop and the Dirty Dishes, craft ales from the Seventh Tap Brewery and the Great Raft Brewery, cornhole games, raffle prizes, and award ceremonies recognizing top supporters.



This event was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Raymond James, Prolec Energy, ANECA Federal Credit Union, and Frymaster.



Proceeds from the ticket sales and raffle purchases will contribute to UWNWLA’s ongoing initiatives, impacting the lives of over 100,000 individuals annually.