Willis Knighton Celebrates 100 Years with New Name, New Image and Renewed Commitment to You

by Stacey Tinsley
A streamlined name and a more modern logo usher in Willis Knighton Health’s 100th birthday celebration and its renewed commitment to being the area’s leading healthcare provider for the next 100 years. “System” has been dropped from the name to reinforce the focus on health and reflect WK’s mission, which is dedicated to Northwest Louisiana.  The familiar WK retains its burgundy red, but is lighter and brighter.

“After a century of providing care throughout the community, we pledge to make the next 100 years at Willis Knighton even stronger,” said Jaf Fielder, president and CEO. 

From its humble beginning as Tri-State Sanitarium in 1924, Willis Knighton Health has been closely tied to the  evolution of healthcare in Northwest Louisiana. It introduced many of the “firsts” that have allowed people to receive comprehensive care close to home, with advanced technology and innovative services. Through its unique “tithe the bottom line” approach to philanthropy, the board of the nonprofit healthcare corporation demonstrates its deep connection to the community, enhancing both healthcare and the quality of life for people here. 

Willis Knighton Health, the region’s largest healthcare provider, provides jobs, supports local banks and businesses and draws national attention to this area through its award winning care. It has grown to include four acute care hospitals, a rehabilitation institute, urgent care centers, fitness centers, numerous medical clinics, and The Oaks of Louisiana senior living community.  

Local healthcare, delivered to local people, and corporate decisions made by people who live and work in the local community.  That’s Willis Knighton Health. 

