Monday, February 12, 2024

Sports

High school girls basketball: 1-5A matchups highlight first-round of LHSAA playoffs; five parish teams qualify

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

Five parish teams have qualified for the LHSAA playoffs.

Two first-round non-select Division I games feature matchups between District 1-5A teams.

Haughton (27-6), the No. 8 seed, hosts No. 25 Airline (17-14), and No. 23 Benton (18-15) visits No. 10 Natchitoches Central (22-10).

District 1-5A champion Parkway (26-6), the No. 5 seed, begins defense of its non-select Division I state championship at home against No. 28 East St. John (16-12).

In non-select Division IV, No. 24 Plain Dealing (9-18) visits No. 9 Oberlin (22-11).

First-round games are generally played on Thursday.

Haughton swept the district series against Airline, winning 49-40 at Haughton on Jan. 3 and 48-30 at Airline on Jan. 26.

Natchitoches Central swept the district series against Benton, winning 58-32 in Natchitoches on Jan. 22 and 59-46 in the regular-season finale last Friday at Benton.

