LSU Press Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — LSU’s Mikaylah Williams, a former Parkway star, was invited to participate in the 2024 USA 3×3 Women’s National Team team training camp, USA Basketball announced Monday morning.

Williams is a three-time and reigning FIBA 3×3 U18 Women’s World Cup champion and MVP as well as two-time USA Basketball 3×3 Athlete of the Year (2023, 2022).

Her 5-on-5 experience also includes a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup and an appearance at the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit. This year’s camp will give Williams her first opportunity to make the top national team.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

She is one of 17 participants that is vying for a spot with numerous opportunities, including the chance to compete in the Paris Olympics.

The SEC Freshman of the Year, Williams recently finished one of the most dominant freshman seasons in LSU history.

She averaged 14.5 points per game and had a total of 98 assists, both stats which rank No. 6 among freshmen in program history. She scored 20+ points in seven games, including 42 points in her fourth college game against Kent State which was the most points scored by a LSU freshman in the NCAA era.

USA Basketball will host training camp April 17-20 in Springfield, Massachusetts. The committee will evaluate participating athletes for national team opportunities including the 2024 USA 3×3 Women’s National Team, which will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics; the 2024 USA 3×3 U23 Women’s National Team; and teams that will compete on the 2024 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series.

The camp will be run by 2024 USA 3×3 National Team head coach Jennifer Rizzotti and assistant coach Tammi Reiss.

As previously announced, USA Basketball will host the opening event of the 2024 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series from April 23-24 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

The USA will have two entries to the event, with athletes being selected to participate following training camp. The event marks the first time a 3×3 Women’s Series event will be hosted in the United States since the Series’ inception in 2019.