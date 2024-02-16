Women’s college basketball: LSUS clinches regular-season conference title, extends winning streak to 21

The LSUS Pilots extended their winning streak to 21 with a 68/61 victory over Xavier of New Orleans on Thursday in New Orleans.

LSUS improved to 23-2 overall and 19-0 in the Red River Athletic Conference. The Lady Pilots clinched the regular-season conference title.

Tanashia Hairston and Destanee Roblow led LSUS with 13 points each. Roblow also had 13 revolvers.

Tiarra Tillison added 12 points. Alexis Brown had six assists.

The Pilots will be back in action Saturday as they take on North American University. Tip-off is set for 2:00pm CT from Stafford, Texas.