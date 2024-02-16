Benton Residents to Stay Cool with New Summer Addition

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



Splishing and splashing will soon be taking place in Benton. After many years in the making, the town’s first splash pad is expected to be in place by this summer in the heart of Benton.



“The splash pad will add a whole new dimension to our parks and provide a much-needed recreational opportunity for the area. It also enhances the park complex for the future and creates another amenity for the growth in our town,” said Shelly Horton, Mayor of Benton.



Each year, the federal government allocates Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to state governments, which municipalities can then apply for through their respective state. CDBG grants have traditionally been limited to water, sewer, or street projects until the COVID-19 pandemic became so prevalent in the United States.



“During this time, the Louisiana Office of Community Development announced a new CDBG grant called ‘Love Louisiana Outdoors.’ Not only did we receive a substantial CDBG grant for a major sewer rehab project, but we also were awarded $225,000.00 for ‘Love Louisiana Outdoors,'” said Stephanie Sullivant-Collier, Chief Administrative Officer for the town of Benton.



“We are only a few months away from completion. So, the splash pad will be ready for the upcoming summer season,” added Sullivant-Collier.



The splash pad is located at Simpson Street Park.