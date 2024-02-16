Local Students Named National Merit Scholar Finalists

Bossier Parish Schools is proud to announce the distinguished achievement of three students who have been named as National Merit Scholar Finalists. Joshua Robinson from Airline High School, Kaylee Musgrove from Benton High School, and Gabe Falting from Parkway High School have been recognized for their outstanding academic accomplishments.

These exceptional students have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess and dedication to their studies, earning them a place among the nation’s most talented scholars. Their achievement as National Merit Scholar Finalists is a testament to their hard work, intellect, and commitment to excellence.