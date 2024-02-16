Local Students Excel in American Heritage Poetry Contest

Bossier Parish Schools recently announced the district winners of the American Heritage Poetry Contest, recognizing the exceptional talents of students across multiple grade levels. The competition, which evaluated participants on their memorization, pronunciation, and presentation of poems, showcased impressive performances from the district’s young poets.

First place in the overall category was secured by Emma VanWinterswyk from Legacy School, with her rendition of “Legacy.” Emerson Carroll from Elm Grove claimed second place, while Skye Zoblisien from Bellaire School took third.

In the first-grade category, Gabriel Sircar-Valdez of Sun City School won first place, followed by Rainey Foster from Kingston School in second, and Monroe Miller from Benton Elementary in third.

Levi Henry from Legacy School emerged as the first-place winner in the second-grade category, with Ivy Rae Ledet from Kingston School and Kate Allen from Benton Elementary securing second and third place, respectively.

Avery Armstrong from Legacy School took first place in the third-grade category, followed by Henry Fauber from Benton Elementary in second place, and Wyatt Pierce from Platt School in third.

In the fourth-grade category, Londyn Berry from Haughton School claimed first place, with Avianna Borrego from Kingston School and Riley Marston from Princeton School taking second and third place, respectively.

Finally, in the fifth-grade category, Kennadie James from Curtis School earned first place, with Ian Fields from Princeton School and Madeline Marks from Haughton School securing second and third place, respectively.