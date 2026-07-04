Youth baseball: Bossier, Haughton, Benton teams stay alive in state tournaments

The Bossier All-Stars split games in the Diamond Youth Baseball 11U state tournament Friday at Tinsley Park,

Bossier rolled to a 9-1 victory over Sabine before falling to Concordia in the winners’ bracket semifinals. Bossier plays Monroe in an elimination game Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Haughton All-Stars split games in the 8U Coach Pitch North Regional tournament in Shreveport. Haughton defeated Union 12-2 before falling to Girard. Haughton plays Minden in an elimination game Saturday at 8 a.m.

The Benton All-Stars also split games in the 8U Coach Pitch South Regional In Oakdale. Benton defeated Caldwell 9-3 before falling to Rayville. Benton plays Oakdale in an elimination game Saturday at 8 a.m.

Note: Rosters with first and last names along with team photos can be submitted for publication to [email protected].