Tuesday, April 2, 2024

AMERICA’S ROSE GARDEN 2024 SEASON OPENS

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

The American Rose Center (ARC) will open for the 50th blooming season on Wed., April 3. The new hours of operation are Wed. – Fri, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sat. and Sun., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission to the gardens is $5 per person or $10 per family. Peak rose bloom season is expected between mid-April and mid-May.

The American Rose Society is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of basing its headquarters in Shreveport, La. They will have numerous special events to celebrate with details on www.Rose.org or the ARC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AmericanRoseCenter/). Spring events will run from mid-April to mid-May during the peak spring bloom.

“If you haven’t visited the rose garden in some time, then you are in for a new experience,” said Executive Director Claire Bissell. “Our Great Garden Restoration is complete! The five-year, two-million-dollar project has transformed the gardens with circles that tell the story of the history of the rose in America.”

The first garden event will be viewing the total solar eclipse on Mon., April 8 around lunchtime. The garden will be open especially for eclipse activities (weather permitting).

ARC has added more roses, trees, and other flowering plants throughout the property for visitors to enjoy – that translates into roughly 6,000 rose plants and 5,000 other plants including ornamental trees.

“We invite you to come out and stroll our garden during open garden hours,” added Bissell. “It’s a great place for a morning walk for you and your friends, including canines. Our renovations will continue this year as we refresh and refurbish garden structures and features.”

