Bossier Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint this Weekend

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday evening, September 9th,

that will start at 8:00 p.m., and continue to run until sometime early Sunday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.



The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause

serious injury or death to themselves or others, and to increase public awareness of the seriousness of driving while impaired. In 2022, 33% of the fatality crashes in Louisiana involved an impaired driver. The Louisiana State Police and the West Monroe Police Department will assist.



The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.



Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.