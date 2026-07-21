As Tropical Storm Bertha Approaches, SWEPCO Stands Ready to Respond

SHREVEPORT, La. (July 21,2026) – Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Bertha and its potential impacts across portions of east Texas, northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas. While the storm’s ultimate track and intensity remain uncertain, SWEPCO has prepared its storm response plan and stands ready to deploy crews and resources should outages occur.

Tropical systems can bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes well inland, creating risks to the electric system and the communities SWEPCO serves. The threat serves as a reminder of the importance of year-round investments to strengthen the grid and improve restoration efforts when severe weather strikes.



“Our teams prepare year-round for weather events like Tropical Storm Bertha,” said Adam Keeth, director of distribution engineering and reliability for SWEPCO. “From strengthening infrastructure and managing vegetation to strategically positioning crews ahead of a storm, we’re focused on reducing outages where possible and restoring power safely and as quickly as conditions allow.”



SWEPCO’s year-round storm preparedness includes extensive vegetation management, aerial inspections and targeted tree trimming in areas vulnerable to tropical weather. Since 2025, the company has inspected more than 155,000 utility poles and replaced over 22,000 aging poles as part of ongoing grid-hardening efforts. Combined with forecast-driven crew deployment and enhanced storm response planning, these investments have helped reduce restoration times and improve reliability during major weather events.



“As we prepare for Bertha’s potential impacts, we encourage customers to prepare as well,” Keeth said. “One of the most important steps is making sure your contact information is up to date so you can receive outage alerts, restoration updates and important safety information.”



To update your contact information or sign up for outage alerts, visit www.SWEPCO.com and log into your account.



Safety Tips During Tropical Storm Bertha



Monitor local weather forecasts and emergency management guidance.

Keep mobile devices charged and flashlights available in case of power outages.

Never drive through flooded roadways.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately.

Use generators outdoors and away from windows and doors.