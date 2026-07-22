College football: Demons increased comfort level on display at SLC Opening Drive

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations

HOUSTON – As Northwestern State went through its paces at Tuesday’s Southland Conference Opening Drive media event, it was clear the trio representing the Demons were comfortable.

That itself is fitting as the program enters its third season under head coach Blaine McCorkle.

“We’ve had a lot of birthdays since we last played,” McCorkle said. “We are a year older. The majority of our team is back. One of the things I’m the most proud of in our program in the first three years – two years in a row – we’ve had the fewest and second-fewest players going into the (transfer) portal from the Southland Conference. We had the fewest in our first year, and we were second last year. Southeastern had 11, and we had 13.”

McCorkle was joined by graduate running back Myion Hicks and graduate linebacker Danny Sears during the two-day event at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

Both Sears and Hicks were voted team captains by their teammates with Sears earning the honor for the second straight year.

“It means everything,” said Sears, who started all 12 games a season ago and ranked fourth on the team with 52 tackles. “I have my teammates’ trust, and I know I can’t let them down being captain, and I won’t. Whether that comes from holding them accountable or them holding me accountable, I’ll put my hand up and say, ‘That’s on me.’”

Hicks enters his second season with the Demons after his first full offseason with the program.

A graduate transfer from Furman a season ago, Hicks led Northwestern in rushing with 311 yards a season ago. In addition to focusing on becoming a more well-rounded back, Hicks reiterated the importance of being named a team captain.

“It’s an honor, but being a captain is not just a title, it’s a responsibility,” Hicks said. “It comes with the way you carry yourself, hold yourself to a standard, hold the guys and the rest of the team to a standard. It’s not just something to take lightly. Danny and I are really honored to be captains, and we’re going to hold our guys to the accountability we feel they should have.”

While Tuesday’s event was a chance for the pair to step a little bit out of their comfort zone, it also brought a little more realism to the 2026 season, which begins Aug. 27 with a home matchup against Louisiana Christian.

“It’s always a fun thing to come to, to see the other players and coaches from the other schools,” McCorkle said. “You know it’s getting close. When the (Southland) commissioner (Chris Grant) got up a little while ago to kick it off, he said, ‘Happy New Year.’ That’s what it is in our world – this is when the year starts. It’s an exciting time, and it will be here before you know it.”

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Photo: Northwestern State running back Myion Hicks (left), head football coach Blaine McCorkle (center) and linebacker Danny Sears pose on stage at the Southland Conference Opening Drive event Tuesday in Houston. Credit: Jason Pugh/NSU Sports Information