Bossier City Council Closes Investigation Into Parking Lot Project

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Bossier City Council officially ended its investigation into the city’s controversial $280,000 parking lot project during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 21, concluding that city officials acted within their legal authority while adopting additional measures to improve transparency.

The council voted to dissolve the investigative committee that had been reviewing the city’s decision to repave and connect the parking lots of Scot’s Audio and Bossier Power Equipment following construction associated with the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway Project.

The roadway project was designed to improve traffic flow, enhance access along the Benton Road corridor and support future economic development. During construction, access to several businesses was affected, leading the city to negotiate settlements with two property owners.

Those settlements, which included improvements to the businesses’ parking lots, became the subject of public scrutiny earlier this year, prompting the City Council to form a special committee to review the expenditures.

Following months of reviewing documents and consulting with outside attorneys, the committee released two independent legal opinions concluding that Mayor Tommy Chandler and the city attorney had the authority under Bossier City’s Home Rule Charter to settle claims related to the roadway project. Both opinions also found no evidence that city officials intentionally violated Louisiana’s Public Bid Law.

The attorneys differed on whether the proposed settlements should have been publicly advertised before being finalized. One opinion stated the publication requirement should have been followed but could be corrected through ratification, while the other concluded the requirement does not apply to Bossier City because it operates under a Home Rule Charter.

As part of Tuesday’s action, the council voted to make all records, correspondence and legal opinions gathered during the investigation part of the public record.

The council also highlighted new transparency initiatives, including an online spending portal that allows residents to review city expenditures, including legal settlements.

Former City Council President Chris Smith said the portal gives taxpayers greater insight into how public funds are spent.

“You can go in there and see what we’re spending on certain expenditures like legal settlements, so you know how your tax dollars are being spent,” Smith said.

The council also noted that a policy adopted last year requires the council president to be notified of any legal settlement exceeding $50,000 before it is finalized.