Officials from the Bossier Parish Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District

No.1 and the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health, have rescinded

the boil advisory that was in effect for the Country Place Utilities Water System since

April 16.



The boil advisory was placed on the system after work crews connected the

Country Place water line to the Dogwood South Water System. The water samples from

the line that were tested at the LA Dept. of Health Lab returned negative.