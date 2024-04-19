Friday, April 19, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

BPCC STUDENTS TO COMPETE AT NATIONAL SKILLS USA COMPETITION IN JUNE

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Ten Bossier Parish Community College students will be competing at the national SkillsUSA competition this summer after winning gold medals at the state level.

BPCC won gold in five categories; silver in four categories; and bronze in three categories. In total, 17 students won awards in various categories.

The 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition was held at Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s Downtown Alexandria campus April 15-17. During the state competition, career and technical education students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts.

All contests are run by SkillsUSA with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies set by industry. In addition, leadership contestants demonstrated their skills, which included extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings using parliamentary procedure. Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and scholarships to further their careers and education.

Those winning gold medals advance to the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, GA on June 24-28.

Below is the list of BPCC’s medalists from the State SkillsUSA Competition:

Gold Medalists:

  • Digital Cinema Production – Timothy Carter
  • Digital Cinema Production – Matthew Fultz
  • Extemporaneous Speaking – Krista Johnson
  • Job Interview – Alana McCoy
  • Medical Terminology – Jolene Valle
  • Video News Production – Aaron Calhoun
  • Video News Production – Sarah Foster
  • Video News Production – De’Franklin Pratt
  • Video News Production – JaCayla Smith

Silver Medalists:

  • Culinary Arts – Primitivo Delgado
  • Digital Cinema Production – Aiyana Dupree
  • Digital Cinema Production – Ty Hardiman
  • State Pin Design – Kaitlyn Barnett
  • Photography – Bailey Green

Bronze Medalists:

  • Photography – Kaitlin Dugdale
  • State T-shirt Design – Kaitlyn Barnett
  • TV/Video Production – Gregory Hicks
  • TV/Video Production – Joshua Valdez

Representing BPCC at the national competition will be Timothy CarterMatthew FultzKrista JohnsonAlana McCoyJolene ValleAaron CalhounSarah FosterDe’Franklin PrattJaCayla SmithKaitlyn BarnettTaryn Lambert (State Vice President), and Alyssa Alexander (State Historian/Reporter).

BPCC’s SkillsUSA chapter had the second largest membership representation at the state competition and was recognized as a Quality Chapter as part of the SkillsUSA Chapter Excellence Program.

“Competitions like this provide unique incentive for students to further refine their skills outside of the classroom environment and then to measure their development against other high performing students,” says Jim Boyter, BPCC’s SkillsUSA chapter advisor. “The diverse group representing BPCC this year will demonstrate the world-class training that our students receive.” 

You may also like

BPCC’s Dr. Holly French Hart selected for the Aspen Institute’s Rising Presidents Fellowship

Boil Advisory Rescinded for Country Place Subdivision

Citizens National Bank is changing its name to Bonvenu Bank

“Operation Clean Sweep” is Coming Up on Saturday, April 27th

LSU Health Shreveport Researcher Elected as a 2023 Fellow of American Association for...

Louisiana lawmakers aim to deregulate homeschooling with new measure

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Boil Advisory Rescinded for Country Place Subdivision
BPCC STUDENTS TO COMPETE AT NATIONAL SKILLS USA COMPETITION IN JUNE
All-District 1-1A softball team

Featured

BPCC’s Dr. Holly French Hart selected for the Aspen Institute’s Rising Presidents Fellowship
Boil Advisory Rescinded for Country Place Subdivision
BPCC STUDENTS TO COMPETE AT NATIONAL SKILLS USA COMPETITION IN JUNE
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign