Bossier City Animal Control to Offer Rabies and Adoption Clinic

by BPT Staff
Bossier City Animal Shelter continues their commitment to provide for the safety and welfare for the animals in our community. BCAC will host a Rabies and Adoption Clinic on Saturday April 27th at 3217 Old Shed Rd. from 10 -3… Rain or Shine. This clinic will provide rabies vaccinations, microchipping and flea prevention. The cost for the services is $5.00 cash only and I.D. is required. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. This event is sponsored with Hand in Paw and Friends of the Bossier City Animal Control. This is a great time to make sure that your pets are safe and a great time to add a “new” member to your family by adopting a pet. This event is open to the Public and all concerned and caring pet owners are invited to attend.

