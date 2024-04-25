Friday, April 26, 2024

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Summer Shooting Sports Program 2024

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff

Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the annual summer shooting
program for boys and girls ages 10 thru 14 years starting in June. This program will include Target BB
Rifle, Archery, and a 20-gauge shotgun course. A Louisiana Hunter’s Education Certification class will
also be given during this program.

Dates for this year’s program will be: June 3-4, 5-6, 10-11, 12-13, 17-18, 19-20, 24-25, 26-27 and July 1-2,
8-9, 10-11, 22-23, 24-25.

Course Times: 8am – 5pm
Location: Bossier Sheriff’s Office Shooting Sports Range – Plain Dealing, La.

Camps will last for two days. Students will be provided lunch by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Camps will
be limited to 15 students per session. Transportation will be provided by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office
departing from and returning to the Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City.

Course Itinerary:

Registration, Louisiana Hunter’s Education, BB Gun Target Shooting, Intro to Archery/Archery Range,
Intro to Shotgun/Shotgun Range and Louisiana Hunter’s Education Test.

This program is FREE to all Bossier Parish students and is sponsored by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s
Office.

Contact Dep. James Lonadier at [email protected] for information about this program.

Please include 1st and 2nd choice of date you want to attend. Students name, age, t-shirt size, and contact
number.

