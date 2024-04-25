Bossier Sheriff’s Office Summer Shooting Sports Program 2024

Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the annual summer shooting

program for boys and girls ages 10 thru 14 years starting in June. This program will include Target BB

Rifle, Archery, and a 20-gauge shotgun course. A Louisiana Hunter’s Education Certification class will

also be given during this program.



Dates for this year’s program will be: June 3-4, 5-6, 10-11, 12-13, 17-18, 19-20, 24-25, 26-27 and July 1-2,

8-9, 10-11, 22-23, 24-25.



Course Times: 8am – 5pm

Location: Bossier Sheriff’s Office Shooting Sports Range – Plain Dealing, La.



Camps will last for two days. Students will be provided lunch by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Camps will

be limited to 15 students per session. Transportation will be provided by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

departing from and returning to the Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City.



<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

Course Itinerary:



Registration, Louisiana Hunter’s Education, BB Gun Target Shooting, Intro to Archery/Archery Range,

Intro to Shotgun/Shotgun Range and Louisiana Hunter’s Education Test.



This program is FREE to all Bossier Parish students and is sponsored by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s

Office.



Contact Dep. James Lonadier at [email protected] for information about this program.



Please include 1st and 2nd choice of date you want to attend. Students name, age, t-shirt size, and contact

number.