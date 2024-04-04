Bossier City Farmers Market Returns for 2024 Season

Bossier City residents and visitors alike can mark their calendars as the highly anticipated Bossier City Farmers Market is set to open its doors for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 6th. Running every Saturday through November, the market promises a vibrant array of offerings to tantalize taste buds and satisfy shopping needs.

Located in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall from 9 am to 1 pm, the Bossier City Farmers Market has earned the title of the #1 Farmers Market in Louisiana, and for good reason. With over 75 vendors weekly, the market boasts a vast selection of fresh local produce, artisanal food products, handmade crafts, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to kick off another exciting season of the Bossier City Farmers Market,” said a representative of InstaGraham Events, the organization behind the market. “Our goal is to provide a diverse and enjoyable shopping experience for the community while supporting local vendors and artisans.”

Visitors can expect to find a bounty of offerings, including fresh fruits and vegetables, gourmet food items like jams, salsa, and honey, as well as delicious meals from food trucks serving up Cajun, Cuban, Venezuelan cuisines, BBQ, tacos, crepes, and more. For those with a sweet tooth, there will be freshly baked goods, real fruit smoothies, and handmade candies to indulge in.

But the market isn’t just about food. It’s also a hub for local artists and craftsmen, with vendors offering handmade soaps, artwork, plants, leather goods, woodwork, and other unique creations. Live music performances will entertain shoppers each Saturday, adding to the lively atmosphere.

New additions this year include an indoor customer seating area inside the mall, providing a comfortable spot for shoppers to relax and enjoy their purchases. The market is also pet-friendly, welcoming leashed pets to join in the fun.

“We encourage everyone to come out and support our local community while enjoying a fun-filled day at the market,” added the representative. “Whether you’re a regular or a first-time visitor, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, admission and parking are free, so it’s a win-win for all.”

For vendors and sponsors interested in participating, more information can be found on the Bossier City Farmers Market website or by emailing [email protected].

So mark your calendars, gather your shopping bags, and get ready to experience the best of local produce, food, and crafts at the Bossier City Farmers Market starting April 6th.