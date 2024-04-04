AFCEA ArkLaTex Chapter to Honor Outstanding Students and Educators at Annual Scholarship Banquet

The AFCEA ArkLaTex Chapter is gearing up to host its 18th Annual Scholarship Banquet, where it will celebrate the achievements of exceptional high school seniors and educators in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The banquet, set to take place on April 22, 2024, will mark the culmination of efforts throughout the year to recognize and support the next generation of STEM leaders.

Led by AFCEA ArkLaTex Chapter President, Lt. Colonel Todd Caskey, the event will showcase the commitment of the organization to fostering excellence in STEM education. Attendees will have the opportunity to honor outstanding students and educators who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and promise in their respective fields.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the announcement of scholarship recipients, with ten deserving high school seniors set to receive scholarships of $2,000 each. These scholarships aim to support students in their pursuit of STEM degrees and encourage their continued academic excellence. The recipients of the 2024 AFCEA ArkLaTex Scholarships are anticipated to be:

William Peacock – Captain Shreve High School

Scholarship: Boeing 100 Years of Innovation Scholarship Gabe Falting – Parkway High School

Scholarship: Northrop Grumman Spirit of Innovation Scholarship Hannah Addison – Haughton High School

Scholarship: Cyber Innovation Center Platinum Partner Scholarship William Bogs – Beckville High School

Scholarship: Stephenson Stellar Corp. Zach Cryer – Benton High School

Scholarship: Praeses Gold Partner Scholarship Lauryn Posey – Benton High School

Scholarship: The Pickett Family Women in STEM Scholarship Mary Helen Burford – Loyola College Prep

Scholarship: Barksdale Federal Credit Union Gold Partner Scholarship Emma Kitchings – Parkway High School

Scholarship: Ingalls Information Security Gold Partner Scholarship Elsie Jane Adams – C.E. Byrd High School

Scholarship: Lt Gen Robert Elder & Col. (Ret.) Scott Solomon Friends of AFCEA Scholarship Joshua Petermann – Benton High School

Scholarship: Fred Moffitt Tuskegee Airman Scholarship – Dr. Joseph Jones

Additionally, Crickett Oldenburg from Red River High School is expected to be honored with the 2024 AFCEA STEM Teaching Tool Grant, recognizing her dedication to STEM education and innovation.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

The banquet will feature Mr. Cody Louviere from King Crow as the keynote speaker. Cody will share insights from their journey in the technology and entrepreneurship fields, inspiring attendees with their experiences and expertise.

The event, to be held at the Margaritaville Resort Casino, is poised to bring together leaders from government, industry, and academia to celebrate the achievements of the honorees and support STEM education initiatives in the Ark-La-Tex region.