Free Workshop Offers Tips for Healthy Lawns in Louisiana

Bossier City, LA – Residents eager to learn how to maintain a lush and healthy lawn in Louisiana are invited to attend a free workshop on April 9, 2024. Hosted by the LSU AgCenter at the newly inaugurated Bossier Parish Central Library and History Center, the workshop aims to equip attendees with valuable insights into turfgrass management and solutions to common lawn-related issues.

The workshop, titled “Lawn and Turfgrass,” will feature Dr. Ronald Strahan, the Northwest Regional Director of the LSU AgCenter, as the keynote speaker. Dr. Strahan will share expert advice on best practices for maintaining a vibrant lawn in the Louisiana climate and will be available to answer participants’ questions.

Registration for the event will commence at 5:15 p.m. on April 9 at the Bossier Parish Central Library & History Center, located at 850 City Hall Drive in Bossier City. Attendees will be treated to refreshments courtesy of Johnny’s Pizza before the workshop kicks off at 6:00 p.m. The session is scheduled to conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register by calling or texting (318) 237-8350 and providing their contact information along with the name of the workshop. Pre-registration ensures a seamless check-in process and helps organizers better accommodate attendees.

The workshop is made possible through the generous support of various partners and sponsors, including Drax, Hunt Forest Products, LLC, Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC, Canfor Southern Pine, Burnham Construction, LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Forestry Association, Louisiana Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and Trailblazer RC&D.

Trailblazer RC&D, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and environmental stewardship, is among the key sponsors of the event. Their support reflects a shared commitment to promoting education and resources for enhancing lawn and turfgrass health in the region.