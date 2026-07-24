Bossier City Man Pleads Guilty to Machinegun Possession

On July 23, 2026, Zantravious Brooks, 19, of Bossier City, pled guilty in federal court to Possession of a Machinegun. Brooks faces up to 10 years in federal prison for the charge.

According to court documents, on February 19, 2026, Shreveport Police officers and a Caddo Parish Juvenile Probation Officer conducted a compliance check at a Shreveport townhouse. Brooks was present when officers conducted a search with the consent of the resident’s mother, and officers found a loaded Glock Model 19 firearm in a bedroom closet. Brooks admitted to possessing the firearm, which had been modified with an external machinegun conversion device known as a ‘”Glock switch,” and to having hidden the machinegun in the closet where law enforcement recovered it. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) later examined the weapon and confirmed that the attached device had converted the firearm into a machinegun.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the Shreveport Police Department, the Caddo Parish Juvenile Probation Office, and ATF. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell with assistance from Legal Assistant Stephanie Stewart.

This case was investigated as a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community leaders, and other stakeholders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. PSN is coordinated by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in the 94 federal judicial districts throughout the 50 states and U.S. territories. PSN is customized to account for local violent crime problems and resources. Across all districts, PSN follows four key design elements of successful violent crime reduction initiatives: community engagement, prevention and intervention, focused and strategic enforcement, and accountability. Learn more about PSN at https://www.justice.gov/psn.

You may find a copy of this press release (and any updates) on the website of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana at www.justice.gov/usao-wdla.

Related court documents and information may be found on the website of the District Court for the Western District of Louisiana at www.lawd.uscourts.gov or at https://www.lawd.uscourts.gov/cmecf-pacer, under Case Number 5:26-cr-00226-01.