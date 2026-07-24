Partnership Brings Real-World Business Education to Airline High School

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

A new partnership between Red River Credit Union (RRCU) and Airline High School is giving students more than classroom instruction — it is providing them with hands-on business experience that will help prepare them for future careers.

The partnership was celebrated recently when representatives from RRCU presented a check to Airline High School and business teacher Coach Brad Winstead to help launch the Viking Exchange Store — Powered by RRCU.

The on-campus store will serve a dual purpose, offering students and staff a convenient campus resource while functioning as a real-world business laboratory where students will learn valuable skills in management, inventory control, customer service, marketing and sales.

The project was inspired by Winstead’s vision of creating an authentic learning environment that extends beyond textbooks and allows students to gain practical experience they can carry into college, the workforce or entrepreneurship.

RRCU leaders said the partnership reflects the organization’s commitment to investing in education and strengthening the communities it serves.

“At RRCU, we believe our responsibility extends well beyond the walls of our branches. The Viking Exchange is exactly the kind of initiative that reflects who we are – a credit union that invest in the long term success of the communities we serve. Partnering with Coach Winstead and Airline High School to give Bossier Parish students real world business experience isn’t just good for the school – it’s good for the entire community,” said Allison, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation.

As part of the collaboration, Red River Credit Union’s Financial Education, Business and Marketing teams will work alongside Airline High students and faculty throughout the school year, providing guidance and mentorship while helping students understand what it takes to successfully operate a business.

The experience will allow students to apply concepts learned in the classroom to everyday business operations, giving them firsthand knowledge of financial management, merchandising, inventory tracking and customer engagement.

For Red River Credit Union President and CEO Brad Bailey, the partnership represents another opportunity to invest in the next generation of community leaders.

“RRCU is appreciative for the opportunity to partner with Airline High School for its Viking Exchange. We value our partnerships with schools, but being part of a new program with Airline High School and Coach Winstead to teach students real-life work skills is truly exciting. Looking forward to the coming year. Go Vikings!” Bailey said.

Programs like the Viking Exchange reflect a growing emphasis on career readiness within Bossier Parish schools by connecting students with local businesses and providing meaningful experiences before graduation.

Rather than simply learning business principles from a textbook, students will now have the opportunity to manage daily operations, solve real business challenges and develop professional skills that employers value.

Credit union officials said they hope the Viking Exchange becomes a model for future partnerships that bridge education and industry while equipping students with the confidence and experience needed for success after high school.