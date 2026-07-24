College football: Media pick LSU to finish fifth in the SEC; five Tigers named first-team preseason All-SEC

The LSU Tigers were picked to finish fifth in the SEC by a vote of media members who attended Media Days in Tampa, Fla.

LSU received 1,961 points in the voting. That was just six points less than No. 4 Texas A&M.

Two-time defending champion Georgia was predicted to finish first. The Bulldogs, who defeated Alabama 28-7 in last season’s championship game, received 2,519 points.

Texas was picked second with 2,449 points and Ole Miss third with 2,004.

Alabama was picked sixth, Oklahoma seventh, Tennessee eight, Florida ninth and Missouri 10th.

LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielin, linebacker Whit Weeks and punter Grant Chadwick were named to the media’s Preseason All-SEC first team.

Defensive backs Ty Benefield and DJ Pickett were named to the second team. Center Braelin Moore and linebacker TJ Dottery were named to third team.

Green, a 6-foot-7, 237-pound junior, was named second-team All-SEC by the coaches’ last season. He caught 33 passes for 437 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season.

Seaton, a 6-5, 307-pound junior, is a Colorado transfer. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season. He gave up only one sack in nine games.

Umanmielen, a 6-4, 244-pound senior, is an Ole Miss transfer. A third-team All-SEC selection last year, he ranked third in the SEC last year in sacks with nine and tackles for loss with 13.

Weeks, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, missed five games last season with a lower leg injury. LSU is 17-5 with him in the starting lineup,

Chadwick, a 6-5, 213-pound junior, was a third-team All-SEC selection last season, He averaged 45.7 yards on 62 punts. The average ranked second in the conference.

Benefield, a 6-3, 208-pound senior, is a Boise State transfer. He was first-team All-Mountain West last season. He started all 14 games and led the team in tackles with 107.

Pickett, a 6-4, 189-pound sophomore, was a Freshman All-SEC and All-America selection last season. He appeared in all 13 games with three starts.

Moore, a 6-2, 301-pound fifth-year senior, is a returning starter who transferred from Virginia Tech in 2025. He has allowed only four sacks in three seasons with only one coming at LSU.

Dottery, a 6-2, 225-pound fifth-year senior, is an Ole Miss transfer. He started all 15 games last season for the 13-2 rebels and led the SEC in tackles with 98.