Ronald McDonald House Representative Highlights Family Support Services at Bossier Lions Club

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Members of the Bossier City Lions Club learned how a local nonprofit is helping families stay together during some of the most challenging times of their lives when Ellen LeClair of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ark-La-Tex spoke during the club’s weekly meeting on Thursday, July 23.

LeClair shared the mission of the Shreveport Ronald McDonald House, which provides a “home away from home” for families whose children are receiving specialized medical treatment at nearby hospitals. By offering comfortable lodging at little or no cost, the organization allows parents and caregivers to remain close to their hospitalized children without the added burden of expensive hotel stays or lengthy daily travel.

Located near Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and other regional medical facilities, the Ronald McDonald House serves families from throughout Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and surrounding states whose children require extended hospital care. The home provides private guest rooms, home-cooked meals, laundry facilities, play areas for children and shared spaces where families can find comfort and support from others facing similar circumstances.

LeClair explained that while medical teams focus on caring for young patients, the Ronald McDonald House focuses on caring for their families by easing financial stress and providing a welcoming place to rest during long days at the hospital.

She also highlighted the vital role volunteers, donors and community partners play in keeping the house operating year-round. From preparing meals and collecting household supplies to making financial contributions, community support helps ensure families have one less thing to worry about while their child receives treatment.

The Shreveport Ronald McDonald House has become an important resource for countless families across the Ark-La-Tex, allowing parents to spend precious time at their child’s bedside rather than worrying about where they will sleep each night.

LeClair encouraged community members to become involved through volunteer opportunities, donations and fundraising efforts that help sustain the organization’s mission.

Members of the Lions Club expressed appreciation for the presentation and the compassionate work being done to support families experiencing medical emergencies.

The Bossier City Lions Club hosts weekly meetings featuring guest speakers who educate members about local organizations, community initiatives and programs making a positive impact throughout Bossier City and the surrounding region.