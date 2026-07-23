BPCC Launches Heavy Equipment Operations Program in Many Through First-of-Its-Kind Industry Partnership

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is proud to announce the launch of its new Heavy Equipment Operations (HEO) program on the College’s Sabine Valley campus, made possible through a first-of-its-kind, all-inclusive formal agreement with local industry partner EarthMovers Construction, LLC.

Through this unique partnership, EarthMovers Construction will provide the training land, equipment, maintenance, and fuel needed to support the program, creating an innovative model for employer-aligned workforce training in Northwest Louisiana. The equipment and training components are aligned to NCCER Heavy Equipment Operations Levels 1 and 2 and include, among other equipment, utility tractors, skid steers, excavators, backhoes, loaders, and dozers.

Designed as a 380-hour program, BPCC’s HEO program will combine classroom, theory, and simulator instruction on the Sabine Valley campus with hands-on equipment training at EarthMovers Construction, located just over a mile from campus.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will earn NCCER Core, NCCER Heavy Equipment Operations Levels 1 and 2, and National Safety Council Forklift Operator certifications. Together, these credentials are nationally recognized and widely regarded as among the most reputable certifications in the heavy equipment and construction sectors, providing graduates with a strong competitive advantage as they enter the workforce.

Safety will remain at the forefront of the program, just as it is across all BPCC academic and workforce offerings. Training will include a strong emphasis on jobsite safety and operational readiness, including instruction aligned to OSHA, MSHA, and NIOSH expectations. Students will also develop knowledge and skills in areas such as excavation math, grading, site work, soils, and civil drawings, ensuring they are prepared not only to operate equipment, but to understand the broader context of construction and site development work.

“This partnership reflects exactly the kind of innovation and responsiveness that must define community colleges today,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College. “When industry is growing and communities are evolving, our responsibility is to move quickly, build strategically, and create real opportunity for students and employers alike. This program does exactly that.”

The Heavy Equipment Operations program is being launched in direct response to continued economic expansion in the region and to employer feedback indicating strong demand for trained workers in construction, site preparation, infrastructure, and related sectors. BPCC developed the program as part of its broader commitment to providing relevant, responsive training that leads directly to employment in high-wage, high-demand career fields.

“At BPCC, the word ‘community’ is more than a label. It is a commitment,” said Joe Brownlee, Executive Dean of Business and Industry Partnerships at BPCC. “That means listening carefully to industry, responding with urgency, and building programs that open doors for students while helping meet the workforce needs of our region.”

The launch of HEO training in Many is the latest addition to BPCC’s growing portfolio of workforce programs designed to strengthen individual opportunity and support regional economic vitality. Through close collaboration with employers and industry leaders, the College continues to identify workforce gaps and respond with relevant, high-quality training.

“This program is a powerful example of what can happen when a local employer and a community college come together with a shared commitment to safety, quality, and opportunity,” Brownlee added. “We are proud to launch this training in a way that reflects the needs of industry, the strength of partnership, and the promise we make to the communities we serve.”

For more information on BPCC’s Heavy Equipment Operations program, visit www.bpcc.edu/STEM or contact the Sabine Valley Campus at 318-508-5503.