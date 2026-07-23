Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued for E. Texas Street from Youree Street to Benton Road

The City of Bossier City has issued a precautionary boil advisory for a portion of its water system following a water main break near 2061 E. Texas Street.

The advisory applies to customers located along E. Texas Street from Youree Street to Benton Road, Bossier City, LA 71111. A map identifying the affected area is attached for customer reference.

Bossier City maintenance crews responded after a contractor working in the area struck a 12-inch water main, resulting in a water main blowout. The affected water main was isolated, and repairs are expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m.

As a precautionary measure, the City of Bossier City recommends that affected customers boil their water for one (1) minute before consuming it until the advisory is officially rescinded. This advisory applies only to water intended for consumption, including drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

Residents may continue to use water for other purposes, such as bathing and washing, as normal.

This is a precautionary boil advisory and not a boil order. The City of Bossier City will submit water samples for testing and will notify residents once the advisory has been lifted.