Know the signs, save a life: CHRISTUS Health highlights Sarcoma Awareness Month

July is Sarcoma Awareness Month and CHRISTUS Health is raising awareness about the disease, a rare form of cancer that can affect the bones and soft tissues throughout the body.

Sarcomas develop in connective tissues, including muscle, fat, nerves, tendons, blood vessels and bone. While rare, they can occur at any age and are often difficult to diagnose because symptoms may resemble more common conditions such as sports injuries, cysts or other benign growths.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 13,900 people in the United States will be diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma this year, and about 5,400 will die from the disease. Despite its rarity, early detection can significantly improve outcomes.

“Sarcoma is a rare cancer, which means many people are unfamiliar with the disease and its warning signs,” said Dr. Deepika Ralla, medical oncologist at CHRISTUS Cancer Center in Shreveport and Bossier City. “Increasing awareness helps patients know when something may need medical attention. When potential symptoms are evaluated early, we have a better opportunity to diagnose the disease sooner and connect patients with the most effective treatment options possible.”

Common signs and symptoms of sarcoma include a new lump or one that continues to grow, especially in the arms or legs. While some sarcomas cause pain, others may be painless. Sarcomas that develop in the abdomen can cause persistent stomach pain, swelling, digestive problems, blood in the stool or unexplained nausea and vomiting. Depending on their location, tumors may also press on nearby nerves or organs, causing discomfort or changes in function.

When detected before spreading, sarcomas are often highly treatable through a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The overall five-year survival rate for soft tissue sarcoma is higher when the cancer is found in a localized stage.

Ralla encourages individuals to trust their instincts and speak with a health care provider if something does not seem right.

“Any lump that continues to grow, causes discomfort or feels deep within the tissue should be evaluated by a medical professional,” Ralla said. “In most cases, these changes are not cancerous, but it’s important not to make assumptions. Being aware of changes in your body and seeking care sooner rather than later can help ensure the best possible outcome.”