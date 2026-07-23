First-generation students find support at NSU Registration Rally

First-generation students preparing to begin college this fall received assistance with enrollment, financial aid and campus resources during Northwestern State University’s Registration Rally, helping them complete the steps needed before classes begin.

The event, held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Friedman Student Union, brought together representatives from Financial Aid, the Registrar’s Office, Housing, Student Accounting and Cashiering, Admissions, academic colleges and other campus departments to answer questions and guide students through the enrollment process.

Emily Miller, director of recruiting, said Registration Rally gives students who were unable to attend Freshman Connection, including transfer, nontraditional and first-generation students, another opportunity to complete enrollment requirements before the semester begins.

“Registration Rally is a great opportunity for transfer students, nontraditional students and students who weren’t able to attend Freshman Connection,” Miller said. “For first-generation students especially, it’s an opportunity to get the extra support they need.”

Miller said students can meet with Financial Aid to discuss grants, scholarships and loans, visit Admissions to ensure they have completed all enrollment requirements and register for classes before the semester begins.

“We have some support services here, too,” Miller said. “Those support services are great for first-generation students, and they may not realize those resources are there for them.”

Kenjy Sanchez of Bossier City, a first-generation student majoring in nursing, attended the Registration Rally to prepare for his first semester at Northwestern State.

“It’s exciting and a little sad because my parents weren’t able to finish high school in their country,” Sanchez said. “Being able to come here has been such an accomplishment for all of us.”

Sanchez said Registration Rally helped him connect with TRIO Student Support Services and review his financial aid, making the enrollment process easier to navigate.

“After getting everything set up, I feel much more confident about being able to come here,” Sanchez said. “Everyone here has been so nice to me, and they’ve helped me every step of the way.”

Isabelle Wood of Castor, a first-generation student majoring in elementary education, also attended the Registration Rally.

“It’s really exciting because I’ve never done anything like this before,” Wood said. “I fell in love with NSU’s campus the first time I came here. Everybody was so kind, answered all of my questions and made it a really welcoming environment.”

Wood said Registration Rally answered her questions about the enrollment process and helped her complete the steps needed before the semester begins. She said the registration process was easier than she expected because university staff answered her questions and guided her through each step.

Registration Rally is open to new and returning students, but Miller said it can be especially valuable for first-generation students and families navigating the college enrollment process for the first time.

Registration for the fall semester will continue through Aug. 16. Late registration, during which additional fees apply, will continue through Aug. 25. Information about registration is available at vic.nsula.edu.