Bossier Parish Library Column

Annie Gilmer, Community Engagement Librarian

July 22, 2026



Now that the rainy days seem to be behind us, at least for the moment, and the temperatures climb it might be the perfect time to celebrate National Hammock Day.



July 22nd is dedicated to these peaceful spaces, which are perfect for napping on a hot day. Made from fabric, rope or netting and either suspended between two trees or on a frame, these slings sway you gently as you recline back and enjoy a break from the day’s tasks. Some designs are even portable, so you can carry them with you to enjoy wherever you find a shady spot.



Hammocks originate in Central America, dating back thousands of years, and were used as sleeping places to protect people from the ground and local fauna. It wouldn’t be until the 17th century that these handy slings would be brought to Europe, but it didn’t take long after that for sailors to discover their utility for comfortable sleeping spaces on board ships.



Today hammocks are mainly used for leisure purposes. Though that might raise the question of whether or not they’re more comfortable than an air mattress or sleeping bag, because they could be an easily packed tool to add to your camping supplies. A Swiss research team did a study a while back that seems to indicate that hammocks are more comfortable than beds for many, perhaps this July you can test that theory for yourself!





Questions? Email us at: [email protected]



Website: https://www.bossierlibrary.org/



Facebook: www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary



Library Hours:

Central

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 8:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Benton

Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm

Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Haughton

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Aulds/East 80/Plain Dealing/Tooke

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

History Center

Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Saturday, by appointment



Library Locations:

Aulds Branch

318.742.2337



Benton Branch

318.965.2751



Central Library

318.746.1693



East 80 Branch

318.949.2665



Haughton Branch

318.949.0196



History Center

318.746.7717



Plain Dealing Branch

318.326.4233



Tooke Branch

318.987.3915



New & Coming Soon:

30 in 30: 30g of Protein, 30 Minutes or Less, 100 Plant-Based Recipes by Sophie Macfie (Non-Fiction; Book)



Beach Thriller: A Novel by Jamie Day (Fiction; Book, eBook)



Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth by Jen Hamilton (Non-Fiction; Book)



Cooking the Borderlands: Spice and Smoke Between Mexico and the States by Claudette Zepeda; photographs by David Alverado (Non-Fiction; Book)



Darkhorse: Harnessing Hidden Potential in War and Life by Amatangelo “AJ” Pasciuti; with Neil McGinness (Autobiography; Book)



Even the Darkest Night: A Father’s Journey of Hope and Healing from Paternal Depression by Christopher G. Choukalas (Non-Fiction; Book)



The Fallen: The Lost Girls of Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries and a Legacy of Silence by Louise Brangan (Non-Fiction; Book)



The Game of Oaths by S.C. Bandreddi (YA Fiction; Book)



Gather Together: Delightful Décor & Simple Recipes for Every Occasion by Robyn Chubey (Non-Fiction; Book)



Hollow Inside by Asako Otani; translated from the Japanese by Ginny Tapley Takemori (Fiction; Book)



Knit the City Building Blocks: Mix and Match Knitting Charts for Iconic City Buildings by Jake Henzler (Non-Fiction; Book)



Law on Trial: An Unlikely Insider Reckons with Our Legal System by Shaun Ossei-Owusu (Non-Fiction; Book)



Malcolm in the Desert: Wisdom from the Spiritual Transformation of Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz (Non-Fiction; Book)



Nasty Little Secrets by Gabbie Hanks (Fiction; Book)



Not Your Grandma’s Crochet: Easy Crochet Clothes You Actually Want to Wear by Beth Povey (Non-Fiction; Book)



The Thing about Giants by Christopher Galvin (Children’s Fiction; Book, eAudiobook)