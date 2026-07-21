Northwestern State earns multiple top-five rankings in Niche’s 2026 college rankings

Northwestern State University earned multiple top-five rankings in Louisiana in Niche’s 2026 Best Colleges rankings, including No. 1 for Best Colleges for Nursing and No. 1 for Best College Dorms.

Niche also ranked NSU among Louisiana’s top five for Best College Campuses, Colleges with the Best Student Life and Best College Locations.

Niche develops its annual rankings through an analysis of statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of student and alumni reviews. The rankings evaluate academics, value, campus life, student experience and other factors.

The annual rankings compare colleges and universities across the country using publicly available data and student feedback to help prospective students evaluate higher education institutions.

For more information about NSU, visit nsula.edu. Visit niche.com to view NSU’s 2026 Niche rankings.