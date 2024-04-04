Bossier Parish Police Jury Recognizes South Bossier Champions

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

At its regular meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the Bossier Parish Police Jury recognized South Bossier’s Parkway High School girls basketball team. The police jury presented a resolution to the Parkway High School girls basketball team, recognizing and congratulating them on winning the 2024 LHSAA Non-select Division 1 Girls Basketball State Championship. This was Parkway’s third straight appearance in the state championship game and second consecutive state championship victory, as its girls basketball team also won the 2023 title.

This year, Parkway had a close call in the semifinals. As previously reported by Bossier Press-Tribune Sports Editor Russell Hedges, on March 1 of this year, High school girls basketball: “Parkway stuns No. 1 Walker in semifinals in OT on Larry’s long buzzer beater.” This headline refers to Parkway senior Chloe Larry who swished a shot from a little longer than half-court at the buzzer in overtime to give the Lady Panthers a stunning 64-63 victory over No. 1 seed Walker in the Non-select Division I semifinals at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center in Hammond. In the state championship game, Parkway defeated Denham Springs 57-29.

In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, Bossier Parish Police Jury members:

