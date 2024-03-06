Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Bossier Parish Pre-Educators Shine at Educators Rising Louisiana State Conference

by BPT Staff
Budding educators from Bossier Parish Schools recently showcased their talents and passion for teaching at the Educators Rising Louisiana State Conference, held at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The Leap Day edition of the conference saw over 700 aspiring educators gather to participate in dynamic breakout sessions and compete in various events.

Among the attendees were Bossier Pre-Educators, who made their mark in several competitions, demonstrating their dedication and commitment to the field of education. Competitions included EdRising Moment, Impromptu Speaking, and Interactive Bulletin Board, among others.

The stakes were high as the top three winners from each competition earned the opportunity to advance to the national level. The 2024 Educators Rising National Conference, set to take place in Washington D.C. this summer, will feature talented students from across the country competing in a range of educational events.

Bossier Parish Schools congratulated the following Pre-Educators who secured their spots at the national conference:

  1. Rowen McKentee from Elm Grove Middle School, who clinched 1st Place in the Interactive Bulletin Board competition.
  2. Alexis Woodruff from Parkway High School, who earned 2nd Place in Impromptu Speaking.
  3. Camryn Grimsley from Benton Middle School, who secured 3rd Place in Public Speaking for Middle School students.

Photo courtesy of Bossier Parish Schools.

