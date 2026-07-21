Bossier Parish weighs criminal restroom ordinance based on biological sex

(The Center Square) – Bossier Parish leaders are considering adoption of a law making it a crime for individuals to use a restroom, locker room or changing room that does not correspond with their biological sex.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office supports the new rule, which strengthens law enforcement’s ability to handle public safety situations when they arise, according to Police Jury comments made during this month’s Building and Grounds Committee meeting.

The full Police Jury unanimously voted in favor of advancing the ordinance at their July 15 meeting.

The new ordinance adopts definitions from Louisiana’s Women’s Safety and Protection Act that was passed in 2024.

The state defines biological sex based on an individual’s reproductive system and biology as observed or clinically verified at birth.

The penalties are outlined in three steps. First offense is a fine of up to $250; second offense is up to $500 and 30 days in jail; and a third offense can result in a $500 fine, plus up to six months in jail.

It covers all parish-owned or parish-operated offices, courthouse facilities, libraries, public works and maintenance buildings, recreation buildings, and warehouses. The new section would be added to Chapter 78 of the “Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions” of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances.

The local rule was adopted, according to Parish Administrator Ken Ward, because the state statute provided for civil action, while “the parish ordinance may provide criminal charges. This provides law enforcement options,” he said.

The ordinance says it will protect the “privacy, safety and dignity” of people using these facilities.

The committee referenced a “situation” that occurred that made officials aware that the parish lacked an ordinance to address this type of issue.

“We haven’t necessarily had to deal with this,” a juror said at the committee meeting. “So now it’s at our doorstep, and we just have to take appropriate action.”

The ordinance provides exceptions, for example, for situations where a parent or guardian is assisting a child or someone with a disability, medical personnel responding to an emergency or maintenance or custodial employees performing work.