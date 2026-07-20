STATE TREASURER JOHN FLEMING MAKES MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming, M.D., announced that $70.9 million in unclaimed property funds was paid to Louisiana residents and former residents in fiscal year 2026.In the program’s history, this is the all-time highest annual amount of unclaimed property funds returned to rightful owners. According to Dr. Fleming, “This new record total is an outstanding testament to the tireless efforts of our staff members in the Unclaimed Property division, led by our exceptional Director, Kathleen Lobell.”The $70.9 million returned in Fiscal Year 2026 surpassed the previous record by $700,000 and was $1.6 million more than last year.Unclaimed property funds are not only returned to individuals but also to estates, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities. Treasurer Fleming recommends that all Louisiana residents visit LaCashClaim.org and search the website to determine if they have unclaimed property. “One in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900. It is your money; we want you to claim it,” said Dr. Fleming.There is currently $1.2 billion in unclaimed property that needs to be returned to Louisiana citizens. Each year, businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to the Louisiana State Treasurer’s Office.﻿Occasionally, the address the company has on record is no longer correct. One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is an incorrect or old address. These assets are known as “unclaimed property” and can include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.