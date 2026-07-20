BAFB CONDUCTS CONTROLLED DETONATIONS FOR DEMOLITION OPERATIONS

6 BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base will be conducting multiple controlled detonations as part of planned demolition operations on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
During this time frame, members of the public and surrounding community may hear loud noises associated with these detonations. These activities are pre-planned, professionally executed, and pose no threat to public safety. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we conduct these
necessary operations.
If you have any questions about this media advisory, please call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-9986 or email [email protected].
During this time frame, members of the public and surrounding community may hear loud noises associated with these detonations. These activities are pre-planned, professionally executed, and pose no threat to public safety. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we conduct these
necessary operations.
If you have any questions about this media advisory, please call the 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 318-456-9986 or email [email protected].