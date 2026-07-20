REEVES MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER DONATES EQUIPMENT TO LA TECH NURSING

Ruston, LA – Louisiana Tech University’s Division of Nursing received a $27,640 gift-in-kind donation of medical equipment from Reeves Memorial Medical Center (RMMC), strengthening the University’s ability to provide hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for Nursing students.The donation includes eight Stryker hospital beds, , IV poles, , bedside equipment, and other clinical supplies that will be incorporated into nursing laboratories and simulation experiences. The equipment will help students develop essential patient care skills in a realistic healthcare environment before entering clinical settings.Located in Bernice, Louisiana, Reeves Memorial Medical Center is a 15-bed critical access hospital and rural health clinic serving Union Parish and surrounding communities. In early 2026, the hospital completed a $28 million replacement project, opening a new 52,000-square-foot facility equipped with advanced diagnostic technology, expanded clinical services, and modern patient care spaces.The equipment donation reflects the longstanding partnership between Louisiana Tech and healthcare providers across North Louisiana, helping prepare the next generation of nurses to meet workforce needs throughout the region.“At Reeves Memorial Medical Center, we understand that investing in the next generation of nurses is an investment in the future of healthcare,” said David Caston, Reeves Memorial Medical Center CEO. “We are proud to donate equipment and supplies to Louisiana Tech University’s Nursing program to help provide students with hands-on learning opportunities and the resources they need to succeed. We value our partnership with Louisiana Tech and are honored to support the education and training of future healthcare professionals who will make a lasting impact in our communities.”The donated equipment will enhance simulation-based learning experiences within the Division of Nursing, allowing students to practice assessment, patient care, communication, and clinical decision-making skills using equipment commonly found in healthcare facilities.“This generous donation from Reeves Memorial Medical Center directly supports our commitment to providing high-quality, experiential learning opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Sarah McVay, director of the Division of Nursing at Louisiana Tech. “By incorporating current clinical equipment into our teaching environments, students gain valuable hands-on experience that helps bridge the gap between the classroom and patient care settings.”Louisiana Tech’s Division of Nursing is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and approved by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing. The program is recognized for preparing highly sought-after nursing professionals who serve patients and communities across Louisiana, the nation, and the world.Through partnerships with healthcare organizations such as Reeves Memorial Medical Center, Louisiana Tech continues to expand opportunities for students to learn in environments that reflect the realities of modern healthcare practice.