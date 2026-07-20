BPSB Public Review Set for 2026-27 Pupil Progression Plan



Dates have been set for a public review of Bossier Parish Schools’ Pupil Progression Plan (PPP) for the 2026-27 school year and a comment session to follow. The plan, required by the Louisiana Department of Education, details the program and procedures governing the promotion and placement of students attending Bossier Schools.



A draft of the PPP will be available for public review from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20-24 and July 27-29, 2026 at Bossier Instructional Center (BIC), located at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City. It can also be viewed online here.



A public comment session will be scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at BIC before the PPP is considered for approval by the Bossier Parish School Board at its regularly scheduled meeting on August 6.



For additional information, please contact Waylon Bates, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Academic Affairs, at (318) 549-6200.