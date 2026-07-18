Golf: Former LSU, Calvary Baptist star Sam Burns leads by two going into the final round of the British Open

Former LSU and Calvary Baptist star Sam Burns has a two-stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round of The Open Championship in Southport, England.

Burns shot a 5-under par 65 on the Royal Birkdale Golf Club links course in the third round Saturday after shooting a 62 Friday. He is at 10 under for the tournament.

Ryan Fox of New Zealand and Kim Si Woo of South Korea are tied for second at 8 under. Ryan Gerard of the United States and Lucas Herbert of Australia are tied fourth at 7 under. Bryson DeChambeau of the United States, Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Jackson Suber are tied for sixth at 6 under.

Burns, who has won five times in the PGA Tour, is looking for his first major championship after coming close twice this year.

He finished tied for seventh in The Masters and was runner-up in the U.S. Open.

Burns had four birdies on the front nine, including back-to-back at the 7th and 8th. He made his only bogey of the day on the par-4 9th and made the turn at 3 under. He had two birdies on the final nine holes.