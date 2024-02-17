Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives Arrest Two Plain Dealing Men for Armed Robbery

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives arrested two Plain Dealing men for Armed Robbery after they robbed a business in the 500 block of La. Highway 3 early Friday morning. The two men entered the Outpost Travel Center Casino with what appeared to be long guns and demanded cash from the casino cashier and one casino patron. The duo then fled the casino on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.



Officers with the Plain Dealing Police Department responded to the casino whereupon they requested assistance from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. BSO Patrol deputies, K-9 deputies, drone operators, detectives, and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and quickly began an investigation. BSO K-9 teams followed a trail of money and parts of a gun that turned out to be an airsoft rifle to a residence in the 300 block of Gloria Street in Plain Dealing. A search warrant for the residence was obtained by BSO detectives. Four males were detained during the execution of the warrant and transported to the BSO Detective Office to be interviewed. During the search, detectives located a 12-gauge shotgun which was believed to have been used in the robbery along with clothing and boots that matched the clothing worn by the suspects in the casino video.



Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Cedrick Dobbin and Edward Dobbin for two counts of Armed Robbery. Both men were booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility. Bond has been set at $750,000.00 each.



The case in still under investigation by BSO detectives.