DOTD to Analyze Possible Closure of I-20 Westbound

From: Staff Reports and Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD), elected officials and community development officials from the Shreveport-Bossier area convened for a press conference at the LADOTD district offices in Bossier City on Friday, February 16, 2024. The press conference was held for the purpose of addressing the ongoing Interstate 20 reconstruction project in Bossier City. A key point discussed during the press conference was the possible closure of I-20 Westbound during the ongoing construction process. There have been over 200 incidents reported in the construction zone since work began in September of 2023.



Contrary to previous reports and widespread speculation in recent days, LADOTD officials clarified during the press conference that word of the proposed closure of I-20 Westbound later this month was inaccurate and will in fact not happen at this time. LADOTD and local officials are working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (at both the local and state levels) to intensify their efforts to raise awareness and enforce work zone laws in the I-20 construction zone. These intensified efforts include regulations such as prohibiting commercial trucks on I-20 and mandating reduced speeds within the work zone. Over the next two months, LADOTD will conduct a thorough analysis of all available data in order to ascertain the necessity of a potential full closure of I-20 westbound during the $117 million major I-20 reconstruction initiative currently underway in Bossier City.



Also speaking during the press conference, Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the economic significance of the project: “It’s all about the economy. Safety is paramount, but if our businesses falter, we lose the appeal for visitors. Supporting our local businesses is crucial, especially during this construction period.”



Throughout the next few months, LADOTD (in collaboration with local law enforcement officials) will closely monitor the motor vehicle incidents and crashes which continue to impede travel in the region as it relates to the I-20 reconstruction project in Bossier City, particularly those incidents involving commercial trucks (18-wheelers). Recent incidents in the I-20 construction zone have led to extended closures of the interstate so that the large trucks involved in the incidents can be removed. Additionally, damage repair to the roadway embankment has also occurred in many of the incidents , causing delays in project completion.



LADOTD prohibited commercial vehicles (large trucks) from traversing the work zone as of December 2023. This measure has largely been ignored by commercial vehicle drivers in many cases. If the number of vehicle crashes continues to escalate and the closure of I-20 Westbound becomes a necessity, all westbound traffic on I-20 will be rerouted to Interstate 220 Westbound (Exit 26), just east of the current project limits. Additionally, LADOTD plans to evaluate the potential addition of another lane at the I-220 Westbound off-ramp to accommodate the increased traffic volume.



If the decision is made and approval is granted for the closure of I-20 Westbound, the construction process would be expedited on the section of the interstate currently undergoing replacement. If a future closure does happen, the contractor (J.B. James Construction) would proceed to remove existing travel lanes on I-20 westbound, along with all westbound on and off-ramps at various interchanges. This move would result in consolidating the replacement work into a single phase, thereby accelerating progress on the project.



The overall project encompasses the complete removal and replacement of pavement and roadway base on I-20 in Bossier City from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive, including all entrance and exit ramps within this stretch of roadway. Decisions regarding a future I-20 Westbound closure weigh various factors, including traffic impacts, the safety of motorists, project benefits and economic considerations. All officials involved in the decision making process are working to ensure that a thorough assessment is done before a roadway closure is implemented. The public will receive ample advanced notification should such a future decision be made to close I-20 Westbound.



Currently, there are no plans to close I-20 Eastbound, which will maintain its existing configuration with one open lane. Large commercial motor vehicles, such as 18-wheelers, will also remain prohibited from entering the I-20 work zone in the eastbound direction, as well.



Travelers can monitor real-time conditions via www.511la.org or by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app.