House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Office Hosts Passport Fair

By Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



In collaboration with Bossier Parish Clerk of Court, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s office hosted a Passport Fair on Friday, February 16, 2024 in the Clerk of Court’s office at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. The Passport Fair welcomed all Louisiana residents seeking to either renew or obtain a United States passport.



Friday’s Passport Fair event attracted 124 Louisianans who attended the event for the opportunity to either apply for a new passport or to update their existing passport.



“We are thrilled to assist the citizens of Bossier Parish in renewing or applying for a new passport today, particularly with the support of our Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson. We stand behind him wholeheartedly, and we take pride in supporting him in any way we can,” said Jill Sessions, Bossier Parish Clerk of Court.



Speaker Johnson’s office organized this event in anticipation of the upcoming summer travel season, aiming to facilitate travel for Louisiana residents and to address potential delays in passport processing.



During the summer of 2023, the United States State Department experienced a surge in passport applications (averaging 400,000-500,000 new applications weekly). This surge resulted in processing windows of 10-12 weeks.