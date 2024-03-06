Bossier Sheriff’s Office Conducts Underage Alcohol Sales Compliance Checks

Special to the Bossier Press-Tribune

On Thursday, February 29th, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office JCAT/Narcotics Team conducted a compliance check operation targeting stores in Bossier Parish to make sure they are not selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21. Altogether thirteen stores were checked in the operation.

These 13 stores complied with the law and did not sell alcohol to an underage buyer:

-Circle K at 2840 Airline Drive

-Circle K at 4151 Airline Drive.

-Exxon Food Mart at 4903 Airline Drive

-Exxon Dixie Mart at 4128 Benton Road

-Raceway at 3645 Benton Road

-Sterling Spirits at 7896 Duckwater Landing

-Shell Food Mart at 1400 Swan Lake Road

-QuikTrip at 4344 E. Texas Street

-Valero Go to Store at 3820 Industrial

-Raceway at 8048 E. Texas Street

-Pullup Liquor at 1114 Hwy 80

-Station Eighty at 2955 Hwy 80

-Chevron Travel Plaza at 7301 E. Texas Street

*A clerk at the Exxon Food Mart at 4903 Airline Drive was issued a summons for not complying with the law by selling alcohol to an underage buyer on 02-21-24 after the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received complaints from concerned citizens.

“We make these checks periodically to ensure the stores comply with the law,” said Sheriff Whittington. “This is just one way we can ensure the safety of our young people in our parish.”