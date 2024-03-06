Community Gears Up for Annual Go for the Gold 5K & Fun Run

Excitement is brewing as The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School and Child Development Center prepares to host its annual Go for the Gold 5K & Fun Run on Saturday, March 9, 2024. This year’s event carries special significance as it marks The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s 70th year of dedicated service to the community.

The race, set to kick off at 8:00 a.m. at A.C. Steere Park, promises to be a memorable occasion, bringing together participants of all ages and abilities in support of a worthy cause. The opening ceremony will commence at 7:45 a.m., setting the stage for a day filled with camaraderie, fitness, and fun.

Notably, this year’s event will benefit not one, but two campuses of The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Goldman School, including the recently opened facility at The Highland Center. The race will serve as a vital fundraiser to support the school’s mission of providing inclusive education and support services to children with and without disabilities.

Partnering with Ainsley’s Angels of Northwest Louisiana and Team RWB (Red, White, and Blue) Shreveport-Bossier, along with generous sponsors such as Hamm Mechanical, BTH Holdings LLC, and Snell’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, the event aims to raise awareness and funds to further The Arc’s impactful programs and services.

Participants can look forward to more than just a race, as the event will feature food, coffee, and interactive activities provided by the Shreveport City Marshal’s office and Bayou Bounce. Registration is open online until Friday, March 8th, with on-site registration available on the day of the event starting at 7:00 a.m.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier, a private non-profit organization, has been a pillar of support for individuals with disabilities and their families since 1954. Through its Goldman School and Child Development Center, the organization continues to uphold its mission of “building unlimited opportunities for people with disabilities” by fostering inclusivity, growth, and community engagement.

For those looking to participate or show their support, registration can be completed online at the provided link. Join The Arc Caddo-Bossier and the local community as they come together to celebrate resilience, inclusion, and the power of unity at the Go for the Gold 5K & Fun Run.