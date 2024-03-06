State Fire Marshal Continues Urging Smoke Alarms After Two Fatal Fires in One Day

Special to the Bossier Press-Tribune

State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J. Adams is continuing to push for all Louisiana homes to have working smoke alarms following two more lives lost this year in home fires where there were no working smoke alarms.

Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, March 1, the DeSoto Fire District #2 responded to a call for a house fire located in the 200 block of Littleton Road in Keatchie. Unfortunately, firefighters located a deceased female victim in a bedroom.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the 67-year-old female homeowner.

While the extent of the damage has deputies still working to determine the cause of this fire, it was confirmed that the home did not have working smoke alarms.

Later that same day, around 11:30 a.m., the Claiborne Parish Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Bream Island Road in Homer for a mobile home fire. Sadly, again, firefighters located a deceased male victim in the living room.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the 68-year-old resident of the mobile home.

After an initial investigation, deputies determined the fire began in a bedroom. At this time, deputies are unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices as a potential contributing factor. And, once more, deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.

“Smoke alarms are the best protection for us when the unthinkable happens,” said Chief Adams, “That’s why it’s so devastating that every fire fatality we have had so far this year has been in a home without a working smoke alarm. We need every family in this state to invest in their safety by getting working smoke alarms for their homes today.”

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm installation, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.