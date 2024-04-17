BPCC COSMETOLOGY PROGRAM TO DEDICATE SALON IN MEMORY OF FORMER INSTRUCTOR, PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The Cosmetology Program at Bossier Parish Community College is commemorating the life of its former instructor and program director in a very special way.

The campus will dedicate its student salon in memory of Petula Holden on Thursday, April 25, at 10am at BPCC’s Natchitoches campus, located at 6587 Highway 1 Bypass. Holden was an integral part of the cosmetology program prior to her passing in September 2023. Recognizing her invaluable contributions, the campus wanted to pay tribute to her remarkable impact.

“Mrs. Petula Holden was so important to our campus, where she served as cosmetology program coordinator for many years,” said Dr. Thorn LaCaze, Campus Administrator of BPCC Natchitoches Campus. “We are delighted to be able to celebrate her remarkable life by renaming the salon in her honor. There is no better way to celebrate her legacy than to reopen the salon so that her former students can demonstrate their skills for public customers.”

In coordination with the event, the Cosmetology Program will have its first public Salon Day. Students will showcase their skills by offering a variety of services to the public, with proceeds benefiting the program’s initiatives.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

BPCC’s Cosmetology program prepares individuals to work efficiently in the role of cosmetologists and/or hair stylists. Classroom instruction includes the study of anatomy and physiology of the head, neck, and other areas, infection control, decontamination and sanitation of tools, hair cutting, styling, and coloring, permanent waving and relaxing, facials, and the application of cosmetic makeup. Manicuring, pedicuring, and salon management are also included. Graduates of this program work in a variety of professions in the beauty industry, including hairstylist, beautician, makeup artist, and salon or spa manager. Visit https://bit.ly/474dIIs for more information and to see the course requirements.