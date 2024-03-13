CELEBRATE NATIONAL CRAFTING MONTH WITH DIY AT SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Shreve Memorial Library patrons are invited to visit library branches in Caddo Parish this spring to learn new crafts and find new hobbies. In celebration of National Crafting Month, Shreve Memorial Library branches will host a number of do-it-yourself (DIY) programs, introducing patrons to new skills and techniques to create unique and useful items. Crafting programs at Shreve Memorial Library will be held throughout the month of March, and are free and open to all library patrons.

National Crafting Month was established in 1994 by the Craft & Hobby Association as a way to help individuals discover hidden creativity. Individuals were encouraged to find creative outlets and express themselves constructively through crafts. Over time, the celebration evolved to signify a time for crafters to start new projects, try a new medium, or learn a brand new skill.

At Shreve Memorial Library, crafters of all skill levels will be able to make a variety of spring and Easter-themed crafts, including unique and long-lasting Easter eggs at the Broadmoor and Hamilton/South Caddo Branches and paper flowers at the Mooretown Branch. Adults will learn how to make gold leaf Easter eggs at the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, on Wednesday, March 13 at 4:30 p.m., and how to decorate wooden Easter eggs at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. The Mooretown Branch will guide patrons in making beautiful paper flowers just in time for spring, on Monday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m. at the branch, located at 4360 Hollywood Avenue.

Shreve Memorial Library patrons will also be able to participate in DIY craft projects that are both decorative and useful for everyday life. Patrons can learn how to enhance everyday household items, such as coffee mugs, plates, coasters, and trays, with creativity. On Thursday, March 14, the David Raines Branch will teach crafters how to use a sublimation printer and heat press transfer machine to add pictures or designs to coffee mugs. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the David Raines Branch, located at 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. In Belcher, library patrons can show their creativity by making springtime-decorated charger plates at the Belcher-Wyche Branch on Friday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m. The Belcher-Wyche Branch is located at 409 Charles Street in Belcher.

On Monday, March 18, craft enthusiasts can visit the Gilliam and West Shreveport Branches to make ceramic coasters and catchall trays. At 3:00 p.m., the Gilliam Branch, located at 12797 Main Street in Gilliam, will guide patrons in making ceramic coasters, perfect for protecting surfaces of tables and countertops. At 5:00 p.m., the West Shreveport Branch, located at 4380 Pines Road, will show those wishing for a little bit of luck how to make a lucky charm catchall or trinket tray.

The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch will teach adults how to make a practical kitchen craft, the hot plate. Hot plates are portable self-contained small appliance cooktops. The DIY Hot Plate workshop will take place on Thursday, March 21 at 1:00 p.m. The Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch is located at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.

Other National Crafting Month programs at Shreve Memorial Library will encourage crafters to share their crafting experiences with others and find new hobbies. In Blanchard, adults will discuss various craft forms while painting kindness rocks to share with others on Thursday, March 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Blanchard Branch, located at 344 Alexander Street. At the Atkins Branch, located at 3704 Greenwood Road, library patrons can share their craft ideas and make greeting cards in honor of National Crafting Month on Friday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m. On Tuesday, March 26, the Oil City Branch will invite patrons to share their crafts and a start a new one at 1:00 p.m. The Oil City Branch is located at 102 Allen Street in Oil City.

Supplies for all National Crafting Month programs at Shreve Memorial Library will be provided. Visit www.shreve-lib.org for complete program details and more information.