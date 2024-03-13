Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Gov. Jeff Landry appoints Julia Fisher-Cormier as DOTD commissioner, Office of Multimodal Commerce

by BPT Staff
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on Tuesday that Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Julia Fisher-Cormier as commissioner of the Office of Multimodal Commerce. Formed in 2016, the office is within DOTD and is tasked with improving Louisiana’s focus on multimodal transportation.

Fisher-Cormier is a native of St. Charles Parish and has lived in Luling for more than 40 years. She replaces Renee Lapeyrolerie, who served as OMC commissioner since March of 2020.

“Growing up on the Mississippi River, I have seen first-hand the economic development and generational wealth that was created for Louisiana families when investments were made in transportation and infrastructure,” she said. “I am honored to have been selected by Governor Landry to continue serving this state and lead a team that will focus on enhancing and maximizing our multimodal transportation to effectively and efficiently move cargo.”

Fisher-Cormier served as chief commercial officer for the Port of South Louisiana since January 2020. She also spent 12 years as a property and casualty insurance agent with Brown & Brown Insurance in New Orleans and Riverlands Insurance Services Inc. in Luling.

Since 2012, Fisher-Cormier has served as the District 7 councilwoman for the St. Charles Parish Council. She has served twice as the council’s chair and vice chair and has also chaired the Hurricane Protection Projects Commission.

Fisher-Cormier has been a Police Jury Association of Louisiana member since 2012 and has served on the association’s executive board since 2016. She has also been a National Association of County Officials (NACo) member since 2012.

Fisher-Cormier is an executive board member of United Way of St. Charles, where she served two years as president. She has also served as a member of the River Region Chamber of Commerce; Ducks Unlimited, St. Charles Chapter; and Coastal Conservation Association.

Fisher-Cormier is a graduate of Hahnville High School in Boutte and furthered her education as a political science major at the University of New Orleans. She received her property and casualty insurance license from Donaldson Education Services in Baton Rouge in 2005, and in 2021 completed the Louisiana Economic Developer Curriculum by the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association.

