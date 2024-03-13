Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Schools

Meadowview Elementary Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s Birthday with Special Reading Guests

by BPT Staff
Meadowview Elementary School in Bossier Parish recently commemorated Dr. Seuss’s birthday and their ongoing reading campaign in a special way, inviting esteemed guests from various backgrounds to read to the eager Roadrunners.

The event, held to emphasize the joy and importance of reading, welcomed a diverse array of guests, including familiar faces from all walks of life. From community leaders to local celebrities, the school was delighted to host individuals who exemplify the message that reading is not only essential but also enjoyable.

With the theme “REAL MEN Read,” Meadowview Elementary aimed to underscore the significance of positive male role models in promoting literacy and instilling a love for reading among young learners. The presence of these guests not only reinforced the school’s commitment to literacy but also served as inspiring examples for the students.

Throughout the day, students had the opportunity to engage with their special guests, listening attentively as they shared beloved stories and adventures from the pages of Dr. Seuss’s timeless classics. Laughter, smiles, and enthusiasm filled the classrooms as the Roadrunners embraced the magic of storytelling and the joy of reading.

