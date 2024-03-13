

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28



Funeral services for Danny Bob Turner (DB) 77, will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Drive, Benton, LA. Burial will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Bossier, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, LA. Officiating the service will be Brother John Fream, Pastor of Cypress Baptist Church. Following the burial, the family will be going to The Stable, 2195 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, LA to enjoy food and fellowship.



Danny Bob Turner was born on March 25, 1946, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Thomas Gerald and Theresa Moore Turner. He passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gerald Turner.



Dan, or DB as his grandkids lovingly referred to him, graduated from Fair Park High School in 1964. He received a bachelor’s degree in education from Northwestern State University. While there he played football and baseball. He was the Demons’ first All-American in baseball. He was inducted into the NSU Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2020, the NSU Demons retired his, #7 jersey where it hangs on the baseball field.



After graduating from NSU, he then went on to coach baseball and earn a master’s degree in education from the University of Arkansas. After teaching and coaching for a few years, he was accepted into Physical Therapy school where he graduated in 1978 from The University of Texas Southwestern.



DB along with his wife, Linda then returned to Shreveport to start practicing Physical Therapy. He began working at Tri-State Physical Therapy as an outpatient PT. Soon after, he purchased Tri-State and was the owner until June 2023. He was one of the first Physical Therapists in North West Louisiana. He loved his business and considered it a ministry.



DB was larger than life to all who knew him. Everything he did, he did it BIG. He was the ultimate Santa Claus to his kids and grandkids. His most favorite thing to do was tell others about his Lord and Savior. Next to that, anything he could do with his grandchildren made him happy. Whether it was watching his grandsons play baseball, going hunting, fishing with his granddaughters or just being at the house where he would, “rally” with any of the kids that were there, he just loved being with his family.



Most recently, he spent his time preparing his Sunday School lessons where he taught at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana, where he was a member. He found so much joy in teaching on Sunday mornings. He also had a Facebook Live called, “Gathering Together” on Tuesday nights where he would teach on prophecies or the book of Revelations which he was a scholar on. Even through his sicknesses, he would continue to say that God was still using him. He praised the Lord and remained a faithful servant until his last breath.



DB is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Dunn Turner; his daughter, Jennifer Gatti (Jeremy Mothershed); his daughter, Rachel Lowry (Autry); and son, Dr. Jerald Turner (Ashley); Grandchildren, Hal Gatti (Josee), Hayden Gatti (Jillian Cochran), Caroline Tompkins (Robert), Madeline Lowry, Emma Turner, Ella Turner, and Analeigh Turner; great-grandson, Tate Tompkins; brother, Richard (Dickie) Turner (Linda); and a host of nieces and nephews.



Serving as pallbearers will be Dr. Jay Turner, Autry Lowry, Hal Gatti, Hayden Gatti, Robert Tompkins, and Matt Tyler. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Lewis Jones, Wayne Silmon, Dalton Lott, Henry Burns, Rick Berry, and Rick Slaton.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that send a donation in DB's name to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)- PO BOX 5118, Bossier City, Louisiana, 71171.